A winter travel advisory has ended for Waterloo-Wellington.

Environment Canada issued the advisory on Tuesday morning and it had ended by 5 p.m.

Areas between Sarnia, London, and Kitchener could see up to 10 cm of snow, with a risk of freezing drizzle in the afternoon.

Snow covered roads and reduced visibility will have an impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas, according to the agency.

