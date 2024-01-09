Winter weather travel advisory: Environment Canada
CTVNews.ca Barrie Producer
Cheryl Browne
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for south and central Ontario.
A major winter storm is expected to move into portions of southern and central Ontario Tuesday morning.
Snow may be heavy at times, with a risk of freezing rain.
The snow is expected to change to rain tonight as temperatures rise above the freezing mark.
However, today surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.
Environment Canada advises drivers to be prepared to adjust their driving to changing road conditions.
Turn on their lights and maintain a safe following distance if visibility is reduced while driving.
School bus cancellations are available here.
