Environment Canada has issued Winter weather travel advisories for communities along the Highway 17 corridor on Wednesday, with up to 15 cm of snow expected.

The weather alert prompted by an Alberta Clipper moving across central Lake Huron that stretches from the Sault Ste. Marie area to Mattawa, is in effect until early Wednesday afternoon.

Snow will be heavy at times with 10 to 15 centimetres expected to accumulate by early evening. The heaviest snowfall is expected between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

"The highest amounts are expected along and south of the Highway 17 corridor," Environment Canada said.

Highways affected:

Greater Sudbury, Killarney, Manitoulin, and North Bay

Highways 17, 69, 11, and 6

Southern Algoma District, Sault Ste. Marie, and Elliot Lake

Highways 17, 129, and 108

Drivers should plan to take extra time to reach their destinations.

"If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop," Environment Canada said.

#Closure #Desbarats #HWY17 is closed in both directions near Boyer Dr due to a collision. #ONHwys

#Incident #PointeAuBaril #HWY69 NB is closed at North Shore Rd due to a collision. #ONHwys

#Incident #WhitefishFalls #HWY6 is reduced to one lane at Willisville Hill due to a collision. #ONHwys

Cleared: #Incident #Massey #HWY17 is reopened at Seldom Seen Rd.