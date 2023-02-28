Winter weather travel advisory for parts of the northeast

Several communities are under a winter weather travel advisory Tuesday morning due to snow, Environment Canada says.

Snow is expected to continue into the early afternoon, but will taper off to light flurries.

Communities affected include:

Greater Sudbury and vicinity

Chapleau - Missinaibi Lake

Espanola

Gogama – Foleyet

Killarney

North Bay - Powassan – Mattawa

Temiskaming Shores – Temagami

West Nipissing - French River

Additional snowfall of two to five centimetres is expected with reduced visibility in heavier snow and surfaces will become slippery due to the accumulating snow, Environment Canada said.

Ice can be a dangerous projectile when it flies off a vehicle traveling at higher speeds. It can cause serious damage to vehicles or even cause injuries to other drivers. Clear all ice & snow from your veh. before heading out. Highway #safety is everyone's responsibility ^cb pic.twitter.com/Bprv1QgCoY

Find road conditions and track plows here.