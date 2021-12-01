Winter weather travel advisory for Superior East

Dangerous driving conditions are expected along the east end of Lake Superior on Wednesday with snow turning to rain by the evening.

"Lake enhanced snowfall is expected to begin (Wednesday) morning and continue through the day. Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm are expected by late (Wednesday) evening," Environment Canada said in a weather alert Wednesday morning.

The weather advisory is in effect for Agawa, Lake Superior Park, Searchmont, Montreal River Harbour, Batchawana Bay, White River and Dubreuilville.

"Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for taillights ahead and be prepared to stop. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow," Environment Canada said.

The Ministry of Transportation is reporting bare pavement on Highway 17 between Sault Ste. Marie and Wawa as of 8:15 a.m.