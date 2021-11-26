Winter weather travel advisory in effect across northeastern Ontario
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Darren MacDonald
A winter weather advisory is in effect for many parts of northeastern Ontario.
Environment Canada has issued the advisories for communities including Greater Sudbury, North Bay, Powassan, Mattawa, West Nipissing, French River, Espanola, Killarney, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Temiskaming Shores and Temagami.
Snow will taper off this morning. Total snowfall amounts of 6 to 12 cm are expected.
"Cold temperatures and accumulating snow are leading to icy and hazardous road conditions," Environment Canada said.
"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery."
-
As COVID-19 cases soar, Sudbury's health unit issues work-at-home instructionsAfter reporting 47 new cases on Thursday alone, Public Health Sudbury & Districts is tightening restrictions in the area in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.
-
Volunteers needed at Simcoe Muskoka COVID-19 vaccine clinicsThe Simcoe Muskoka health unit is looking for volunteers to work at COVID-19 vaccination clinics across the region.
-
Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 905 pointsStocks are closing sharply lower on Wall Street Friday, after a coronavirus variant from South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe and the European Union proposed suspending air travel from southern Africa.
-
Indoor private gatherings limited to 10 people in Kingston area as COVID-19 cases riseMedical officer of health Dr. Piotr Oglaza has issued a Section 22 class order, implementing indoor social gathering restrictions in private dwellings within Kingston, Frontenac, and Lennox and Addington.
-
Manitoba reports 153 new COVID-19 cases, one death on FridayThe province has reported more than 150 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, along with the death of another Manitoban.
-
Environment Canada warns heavy rains approaching Vancouver IslandEnvironment Canada has issued a special weather statement for West Vancouver Island as heavy rains are expected to hit the south coast of British Columbia over the weekend.
-
37 new COVID-19 cases reported between MLHU and SWPHThe Middlesex-London Health Unit reported 13 new COVID-19 cases Friday, while Southwestern Public Health reported 24.
-
Canadian officials 'monitoring' new COVID-19 variant as calls grow for new border restrictionsAs federal officials prepare to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic Friday afternoon, the country’s transport minister says officials are 'monitoring the situation' as concerns grow over a new variant of the coronavirus.
-
Interaction with homeless man in Sudbury sparks 9-year old into actionA Sudbury youth who said he was touched by an interaction with a homeless man is doing his part to make a difference.