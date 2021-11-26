Winter weather travel advisory in effect across northeastern Ontario

A winter weather advisory is in effect for many parts of northeastern Ontario.

Environment Canada has issued the advisories for communities including Greater Sudbury, North Bay, Powassan, Mattawa, West Nipissing, French River, Espanola, Killarney, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Temiskaming Shores and Temagami.

Snow will taper off this morning. Total snowfall amounts of 6 to 12 cm are expected.

"Cold temperatures and accumulating snow are leading to icy and hazardous road conditions," Environment Canada said.

"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery."