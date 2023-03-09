Winter weather travel advisory in effect for London region

A winter weather travel advisory has been issued for parts of the region.

The snow will start Friday morning in London, Ont., moving east and reaching the Niagara region by Friday afternoon.

Snowfall amounts will range between 10 to 15 cm and visibility will be reduced as the winds pick up out of the northeast.

The low-pressure system will move from the mid Mississippi valley into the Ohio valley late Thursday evening pulling an area of moisture northward.

The storm will brush by to the south of the lower lakes with snow and strong winds, affecting both your morning and evening commute Friday.

Snow will wind down Friday evening after 6pm, as the main area of moisture moves out.

The forecast track could change as the system moves in Friday morning and upgrades to snowfall warnings may be issued.

Here’s a look at the forecast:

Thursday Night: Mainly cloudy. Wind becoming east 20 km/h overnight. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Friday: Snow beginning in the morning. Amount 10 -15 cm. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 1.

Saturday: Mix of sun and cloud. High zero.

Sunday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. High 1.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 1.