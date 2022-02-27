Winter weather travel advisory in effect for most of the region
A winter weather travel advisory is now in effect for most of the region.
Environment Canada issued the advisory as of 6:05 a.m. for Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Midland, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Orillia, Lagoon City, and Washgo.
According to Environment Canada, the region could see heavy snow with the potential for two to four centimetres of snow per hour for a brief period.
Wind gusts could reach 60 km/h with "sudden reductions in visibility due to heavy snow and blowing snow are expected with the passage of a cold front around mid-morning."
Environment Canada reminds drivers to be prepared for "quick changing and deteriorating travel conditions" if people need to travel. If visibility is reduced on the roads, turn on your lights and maintain your distance from other drivers.
