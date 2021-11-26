Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Ottawa

It will be a messy commute in Ottawa this afternoon, with rain showers turning to snow as temperatures drop.

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Ottawa the region. Periods of rain this morning will change to snow, with five centimetres expected to fall by this evening.

The falling temperatures and fresh snow could lead to icy roads, the weather agency says.

"Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather," the advisory says. "Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions."

Temperatures will drop to -3 C this afternoon, but it will feel more like -10 C with the wind chill.

The snow will end early in the evening but there is a 30 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Temperatures will fall to -10 C overnight but it will feel like -16 C with the wind chill.

Parts of the Ottawa Valley can expect even more snow on Friday, up to eight centimetres.

Expect a cold start to the weekend with a high of -4 C on Saturday and a wind chill of -17 C in the morning. It will be mainly cloudy throughout the day.

On Sunday, more cloudy skies are in the forecast with a high of -3 C.