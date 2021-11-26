Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Ottawa
It will be a messy commute in Ottawa this afternoon, with rain showers turning to snow as temperatures drop.
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Ottawa the region. Periods of rain this morning will change to snow, with five centimetres expected to fall by this evening.
The falling temperatures and fresh snow could lead to icy roads, the weather agency says.
"Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather," the advisory says. "Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions."
Temperatures will drop to -3 C this afternoon, but it will feel more like -10 C with the wind chill.
The snow will end early in the evening but there is a 30 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Temperatures will fall to -10 C overnight but it will feel like -16 C with the wind chill.
Parts of the Ottawa Valley can expect even more snow on Friday, up to eight centimetres.
Expect a cold start to the weekend with a high of -4 C on Saturday and a wind chill of -17 C in the morning. It will be mainly cloudy throughout the day.
On Sunday, more cloudy skies are in the forecast with a high of -3 C.
-
As COVID-19 cases soar, Sudbury's health unit issues work-at-home instructionsAfter reporting 47 new cases on Thursday alone, Public Health Sudbury & Districts is tightening restrictions in the area in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.
-
Volunteers needed at Simcoe Muskoka COVID-19 vaccine clinicsThe Simcoe Muskoka health unit is looking for volunteers to work at COVID-19 vaccination clinics across the region.
-
Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 905 pointsStocks are closing sharply lower on Wall Street Friday, after a coronavirus variant from South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe and the European Union proposed suspending air travel from southern Africa.
-
Indoor private gatherings limited to 10 people in Kingston area as COVID-19 cases riseMedical officer of health Dr. Piotr Oglaza has issued a Section 22 class order, implementing indoor social gathering restrictions in private dwellings within Kingston, Frontenac, and Lennox and Addington.
-
Manitoba reports 153 new COVID-19 cases, one death on FridayThe province has reported more than 150 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, along with the death of another Manitoban.
-
Environment Canada warns heavy rains approaching Vancouver IslandEnvironment Canada has issued a special weather statement for West Vancouver Island as heavy rains are expected to hit the south coast of British Columbia over the weekend.
-
37 new COVID-19 cases reported between MLHU and SWPHThe Middlesex-London Health Unit reported 13 new COVID-19 cases Friday, while Southwestern Public Health reported 24.
-
Canadian officials 'monitoring' new COVID-19 variant as calls grow for new border restrictionsAs federal officials prepare to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic Friday afternoon, the country’s transport minister says officials are 'monitoring the situation' as concerns grow over a new variant of the coronavirus.
-
Interaction with homeless man in Sudbury sparks 9-year old into actionA Sudbury youth who said he was touched by an interaction with a homeless man is doing his part to make a difference.