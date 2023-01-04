Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Ottawa

A winter weather travel advisory from Environment Canada is warning of a messy mix of weather beginning Wednesday night in Ottawa and the region.

Some light freezing rain is possible this morning, and the forecast is calling for a more significant period of freezing rain or ice pellets this evening.

Environment Canada says ice accretion up to a few millimetres is possible.

The precipitation will then turn to a mix of snow and ice pellets overnight with a total amount of 5 to 10 centimetres by Thursday morning.

“Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly,” said Environment Canada in a statement.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.”

A freezing rain warning is also in effect for Ottawa South, Richmond and Metcalfe.That freezing rain warning also covers much of eastern Ontario and the Seaway, extending as far southwest as Cobourg.

Environment Canada says a freezing rain warning may also be required in Ottawa as the weather develops.

It will be mainly cloudy leading up to tonight and the forecast high for today is 1 C. It will be windy with gusts up to 50 kilometres per hour late this afternoon.

Temperatures will fall to -3 C overnight and the wind chill will make it feel more like -10.

Expect flurries and ice pellets early Thursday morning. Tomorrow’s forecast high is 1 C, but it will feel more like -10 tomorrow morning with the wind chill.

It will be cloudy Thursday evening and temperatures will fall to -4 C overnight.

On Friday – cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a high of -2 C.