Winter weather travel advisory ends for Toronto
CP24 Web Content Writer
Kerrisa Wilson
A winter weather travel advisory for Toronto has ended following periods of snow throughout the day.
Snow began to fall Saturday morning over southwestern Ontario and spread eastward into the Toronto area and the Golden Horseshoe regions.
The weather agency had predicted the city would see a total of five to 10 cm of snow before day’s end.
Periods of light snow are expected into Saturday evening. A low of minus seven is expected overnight.
