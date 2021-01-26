Waterloo Region and Southern Wellington County have been issued a winter weather travel advisory in anticipation of snow throughout the day.

Environment Canada says drivers should be on the lookout for the inclement weather from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Areas between Sarnia, London, and Kitchener could see up to 10 cm of snow, with a risk of freezing drizzle in the afternoon.

Snow covered roads and reduced visibility will have an impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas, according to the agency.

WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY is in effect for #Kitchener today with 5-10cm of snow expected. If you're travelling out on roads, trails or walkways then please exercise caution as areas might be snow covered with reduced visibility.



Updates: https://t.co/MssFCx21cN #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/H1cQ2gBkuo