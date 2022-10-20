Winter weather travel advisory in Parry Sound – Muskoka area

For those travelling between northern and southern Ontario Thursday, lake effect snow bands off Georgian Bay have triggered winter weather travel advisories in the Parry Sound – Muskoka area.

Environment Canada said snowfall amounts of five to 10 centimetres are expected to accumulate through the early afternoon and reduce visibility.

The communities affected include:

Bracebridge - Gravenhurst

Huntsville – Baysville

Haliburton - Minden - Southern Haliburton County

Oxtongue Lake - Fort Irwin - Northern Haliburton County

"Highest accumulations are expected over higher terrain and grassy surfaces, while warmer temperatures on primary roadways will limit accumulations," Environment Canada said.

"Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for taillights ahead and be prepared to stop. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery."

Weather conditions can change very quickly from clear skies to snow squalls with heavy snow.

There is also a winter weather travel advisory in the Grey–Bruce area where up to five centimetres of more snow is expected to accumulate and end later Thursday morning.