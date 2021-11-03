iHeartRadio

Winter weather travel advisory in place for Simcoe County and Grey Bruce

Snow blankets a backyard in New Lowell, Ont., on Wednesday, November 3 (Justin Rydell/CTV News)

The season's first winter travel advisory is in effect for parts of Simcoe County and Grey Bruce.

Environment Canada says lake effect snow could impact visibility for commuters Wednesday morning before switching over to a rain-snow mix by the afternoon.

In Grey Bruce, two to four centimetres of snow is possible throughout the day into the evening.

The weather agency says to adjust driving conditions as necessary.  

