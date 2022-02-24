Winter weather travel advisory issued as Windsor-Essex could get up to 10cm of snow
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent with the possibility of five to 10 centimetres of snow.
The forecast calls for the snow Thursday evening into Friday morning.
“A developing low pressure centre will bring a swath of snow to the region this evening into Friday morning,” said the weather statement.
A potential hazard with snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 cm is local blowing snow.
Environment Canada says motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays.
If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.
