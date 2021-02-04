Environment Canada has issued a Winter Weather Travel Advisory for Thursday evening due to snow moving into the region.

Snow is expected to start in southwestern Ontario after 6 p.m. and head northeastward as the evening goes on.

London and surrounding regions are expected to get 5 – 10 cm of snow within the first few hours.

Though not an overly large amount of snow its quick arrival and accumulation is expected to make road conditions deteriorate quickly, leading to the travel advisory.

The snow comes as the region gets set for a dip in temperatures over the weekend as a polar vortex extends down to our region.

The only regions in southwestern Ontario that are not under an advisory are the Dunville, Hamilton, and Niagara region.

Thursday morning saw a Fog Advisory for the London region as well.