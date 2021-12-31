Winter weather travel advisory issued for Ottawa on the first weekend of 2022

Ottawa is set to receive a mix of winter weather to start 2022, with rain and drizzle on Saturday followed by up to 10 centimetres of snow.

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the national capital region Saturday night into Sunday, calling for heavy snow to start the new year.

"Snow is expected to develop over the area late Saturday evening. Snow will continue into Sunday with peak snowfall rates of 1 to 2 cm per hour possible," said the weather agency in a statement on Friday.



"Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm are possible by the time the snow comes to an end Sunday evening."

Some areas near the St. Lawrence River could see up to 15 cm of snow.

The winter weather travel advisory has been issued for Ottawa, Gatineau and most of eastern Ontario, including Kingston, Belleville, Brockville, Leeds and Grenville, Cornwall-Morrisburg, Smiths Falls and Lanark.

"This snow is the result of a low pressure system passing south of Lake Erie Saturday night," said Environment Canada.

"There is still uncertainty regarding the track of this system. Should the low pressure system track farther south, the resulting snowfall amounts would be less."

The city of Ottawa says its team will be monitoring conditions on priority roads and sidewalks over the weekend, and "respond as required."

OTTAWA FORECAST

The forecast calls for a cloudy New Year's Eve with a chance of flurries in the evening and freezing drizzle overnight. Low minus 2 C.

New Year's Day will see periods of rain or drizzle ending in the morning then cloudy with a chance of drizzle. High plus 2 C.

Snow beginning late Saturday night. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Low minus 9 C.

Sunday will see periods of snow. High minus 10 C.

Sunday night will be clear with a low of minus 20 C.

The outlook for Monday calls for sunshine and a high of minus 12 C