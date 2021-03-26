Winter weather travel advisory issued for parts of northeastern Ontario

A mixture of ice pellets and freezing rain is expected to change to snow in parts of the northeast Friday prompting Environment Canada to issue winter weather travel advisories.

With a weather system moving in from southern Ontario, freezing rain warnings have been issued for the Georgian Bay area, including Parry Sound, Huntsville, South River and Bayfield Inlet. Significant ice build-up near 5 mm is possible, making travel hazardous.

In this area, Environment Canada is predicting freezing rain to start the day that will change to ice pellets and then snow by Friday evening.

Winter weather travel advisories have been issued for:

French River

Greater Sudbury

Manitoulin

Mattawa

North Bay

Powassan

Temagami

Temiskaming Shores

West Nipissing

"A mixture of ice pellets and freezing rain will move in from the southwest early this morning then change to snow during the morning hours," Environment Canada said. "In general 2 to 4 cm of snow is expected."

The national weather service said driving conditions in these areas are expected to be hazardous due to icy and slippery roads.

"The snow will come to an end (Friday) evening," Environment Canada said.