Winter weather travel advisory issued for parts of northern Ontario

It may be spring, but Environment Canada has issued winter travel advisories for a pocket of northern Ontario communities Thursday morning.

With temperatures hovering below freezing from Chapleau to Hearst and Smooth Rock Falls, driving conditions could be hazardous due to icy and slippery roads.

"Periods of snow mixed with freezing rain will continue early this morning," Environment Canada said about 6:30 a.m. "Conditions will improve later this morning as the temperature rises above freezing."

The wintery weather could affect travel on Highways 11, 101 and 631.