Snow and the risk of freezing drizzle throughout the region has led to a travel advisory from Environment Canada Tuesday.

The weather agency says areas between Sarnia, London, and Kitchener could see up to 10 cm of snow, but there is also the risk of freezing drizzle this afternoon.

Roadways are expected to become snow covered adding to the hazardous driving conditions.

The advisory is expected to remain in place until 7 p.m.

Statements and weather warnings are also in place east of our area in the GTA.