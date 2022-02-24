Winter weather travel advisory issued for Southern Ontario
CTV News London Assignment Editor
Matt Thompson
Here we go again. Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Southern Ontario.
It stretches from Windsor-Essex to the Quebec border and includes Middlesex-London, Lambton, Elgin, Chatham-Kent, Oxford, Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce and Haldimand-Norfolk.
A developing low pressure centre will bring snow to the region starting Thursday evening and into Friday morning.
Anywhere from 5 to 10 cm of snow is expected along with a lot of blowing snow.
Motorists should use extreme caution while on the roads, slow down and drive according to conditions.
-
-
'An interesting process': Waterloo-Wellington residents tapping own maple treesResidents in Waterloo-Wellington are beginning to tap their own maple trees for sap.
-
Concern lingers over the mental health impact of COVID-19 on young peopleAs pandemic restrictions are scaled back in the Maritimes, there are lingering concerns over the mental health impacts of COVID-19 on young people.
-
Peel police identify 24-year-old woman killed in Mississauga hit-and-runPeel police have identified the female pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run in Mississauga on Sunday.
-
Woman airlifted to hospital after snowmobile crashes into treeA 60-year-old woman is in the hospital after crashing into a tree on a snowmobile in Muskoka.
-
Man charged with targeting power, mechanical systems in downtown Ottawa apartment buildingsThere were break and enters at 23 commercial and residential buildings in Centretown and the Downtown Rideau area between Jan. 11 and Feb. 23.
-
P.E.I. tables budget with $2.7 billion in spending for health, seniors, child carePrince Edward Island's Progressive Conservative government tabled a budget Thursday with $2.7 billion in spending and a forecast deficit of about $92 million for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
-
Fort Saskatchewan RCMP officer charged with assaultAn Alberta RCMP officer faces an assault charge after a woman was injured during her arrest last year.
-
Ottawa lifts state of emergency declared during 'Freedom Convoy' demonstrationMayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency in the city of Ottawa on Feb. 6 due to the ongoing "Freedom Convoy" demonstration that was blocking downtown streets.