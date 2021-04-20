Winter weather travel advisory issued for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

The forecaster is calling for a 60 per cent chance of snow or rain late Tuesday afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h early this afternoon. High 6 C.

On Tuesday night, snow is predicted to be at times heavy with a low of 0 C. Hazards include slippery road conditions and reduced visibility in falling snow.

CTV Windsor meteorologist Gary Archibald says the cold front is expected turn rain into about five to 10 centimetres of snow in the region.

“This system that we’re worried about comes from the south and southwest and pulls some snow right into the heart of the Great Lakes,” says Archibald.

The Wednesday morning commute may be impacted. Motorists are asked to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Flurries are expected to end Wednesday morning with a high of 5 C. On Wednesday night, there could be cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a low of -1 C.

Thursday is expected to warm up closer to average temperatures with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 12 C.

A high of 16 C is in the forecast for Friday.

The average high this time of year is 14.2 C and the average low is 3.6 C.