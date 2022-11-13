Winter weather travel advisory issued in the northeast

TMMINS - A storm system is creating snow squalls in the areas of Timmins, Cochrane, Iroquois Falls, Kapuskasing, Hearst and Smooth Rock Falls, Environment Canada said, with a winter weather travel advisory for the north.SNOW SQUALLS

Brief but intense snow squalls impacting visibility and road conditions are expected Sunday night with 5 - 10 centimetres of snow is possible by Monday morning.

"Brief but heavy bursts of snow from snow squalls can be expected through tonight," Environment Canada said in a weather alert Sunday evening.

"Travel on Highway 11 from Mattice to Matheson may be hazardous at times due to slippery road conditions and poor visibility."

The snow squalls are expected to end by Monday morning to be replaced by light flurries.

Environment Canada advises individuals to be prepared for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions and to adjust their driving based on road conditions.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve,” the weather specialists added.

More information and updates on road conditions are provided by the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1 for details.