Winter weather travel advisory issued with up to 10 cm of snow possible for Windsor-Essex
CTV Windsor Web Writer / Reporter
Melanie Borrelli
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent due to snow and possible reduced visibility.
The forecast says snowfall accumulations of five to 10 centimetres is possible by Monday evening.
The snow is expected Monday morning through the evening. It is expected to dissipate after midnight.
“Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly,” said the statement. “Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.”
Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.
