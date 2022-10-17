Winter weather travel advisory, up to 20 cm of snow in parts

Snow is on the way, Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for several communities in northern Ontario on Monday.

Temperatures across northeastern Ontario have dropped and some communities are expecting snow as a "very slow-moving low-pressure system will bring precipitation to the area for the next few days."

Here is where the snow is expected to fall and how much.

These communities could see 10 to 20 centimetres of snow by Tuesday morning, with the majority expected to fall Monday:

Aroland, Hornepayne, Manitouwadge, Nakina and Pagwa

Fraserdale, Hearst, Kapuskasing, Pledger Lake and Smooth Rock Falls

Chapleau and Missinaibi Lake could see five to 15 centimetres of snow, with most falling Monday night and ending Tuesday morning.

Beardmore, Black Sturgeon Lake, Cloud Bay, Dorion, Gull Bay, Jellicoe, Macdiarmid, Nipigon and Rossport could see accumulations between five and 10 centimetres as lake effect flurries continue into the early afternoon.

"Snow will become heavy at times today and taper off Tuesday morning," Environment Canada said.

"Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."

Meanwhile, the four major cities in the northeast – Greater Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste. Marie and Timmins – should see rain and single-digit highs, with low temperatures hovering just above freezing.