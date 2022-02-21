Winter weather warning in effect for much of northeastern Ontario

Hazardous winter conditions are expected in several communities in northeastern Ontario, Environment Canada said Monday.

Affect areas include Greater Sudbury and vicinity, North Bay, Powassan, Mattawa, West Nipissing, French River, Sault Ste. Marie, St. Joseph Island, Espanola, Killarney, Timmins, Cochrane and Iroquois Falls.

"Snow and ice pellets are expected tonight through Wednesday morning," Environment Canada said in a news release.

"A long-lasting snow and ice pellet event is expected to begin this evening. Snow is expected to mix with ice pellets on Tuesday and persist until Wednesday morning. A general snowfall of 15 to 20 cm is likely with the heaviest snow expected Tuesday morning and Tuesday night into Wednesday morning."

Blowing snow may also accompany the snow, leading to reduced visibility, particularly on Tuesday and Tuesday night. Freezing rain is also possible Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.