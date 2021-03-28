'Winter will abruptly return today': Storm warning issued for Saskatoon; 100 km/h wind gusts and heavy snow expected

Environment and Climate Change Canada is predicting a dramatic shift in weather conditions on Monday.

"Winter will return abruptly today as a strong low pressure system and cold front track eastwards across the central Prairies," the agency said in a winter storm warning issued early Monday morning.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for heavy now, potential "flash freeze conditions" and wind gusts up to 100 kilometres per hour.

"Mild temperatures and rain showers will quickly give way to severe winds, heavy snow, and blowing snow this morning as the front passes by," Environment Canada said in its warning.

The weather agency warns strong northwesterly winds will develop by midday.

"Sudden, significant reductions in visibility due to snow and blowing snow are likely and whiteout conditions will be possible at times."

Environment Canada advises avoiding non-essential travel and warns that travel conditions could "quickly" deteriorate.

"Temperatures will quickly fall below zero, leading to a rapid freeze of surfaces such as roadways and walkways throughout the storm," the agency said.

A total of 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected to fall with conditions steadily improving through Tuesday as the weather system moves east towards Manitoba.

The City of Saskatoon issued a news release Sunday stating if the city is hit by the storm the initial response will focus on treating the highest traffic streets, bridges, intersections and school zones.

Sanding and salting will be carried out as needed and the city will have 15 graders, 10 front plows with sanders, four underbelly plows, 20 sanders and 11 sidewalk plows to respond to the storm, the city said.

Drivers should stay off the roads when conditions are poor and be aware of icy conditions, snow accumulation and reduce visibility, the city said.

A spokesperson with SaskPower said crews are on standby to respond to any outages that come as a result of the storm. SaskPower will provide updates throughout the storm regarding SaskPower’s response and any significant development related to potential outages.

Anyone who comes across a downed power line of damaged infrastructure is asked to report it to SaskPower at (306) 310-2220 or 911 in case of an emergency.