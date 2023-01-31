Winterfest returning to Barrie this weekend

The final preparations are in place as the City of Barrie is set to host a seasonal favourite this weekend.

The annual Winterfest is returning to the city's downtown core this weekend. On Feb. 4 and Feb. 5, Meridian Square and Heritage Park will be taken over by the festival that features activities for the whole family.

"Activities include ice sculptures, some lumberjack shows and horse-drawn wagon rides," says Steve Lee-Young, the manager of recreation and cultural programs for the City of Barrie. "Snow Valley is going to be here with their tube slide and many other activities as well."

In addition to the various activities at the park and downtown square, there will also be events at the Barrie Library.

"We've won awards with Festival & Events Ontario as one of the best winter events that are held in the province," says Lee-Young. "It's spread throughout downtown Barrie at Heritage Park and over at Meridian Square."

Anyone wanting to go can drive and park downtown. The city will also be offering a shuttle through its transit service.