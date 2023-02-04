Winterlude's outdoor activities resume today after an extremely cold start to the festival

Winterlude's outdoor winter attractions will open to the public today, after the extreme cold weather cancelled all outdoor activities on the opening day of the winter festival in Ottawa and Gatineau.

Canadian Heritage has announced Winterlude activities will go ahead, but events will be delayed this morning.

"Given the extreme weather conditions and to ensure the security of staff, volunteers, and visitors, Snowflake Kingdom in Gatineau will open at noon and the launch of the Winterlude National Ice-Carving Championship on Sparks Street in Ottawa will be at 10 a.m.," Canadian Heritage said on its website.

"Also note that the OLG Sno-Bus service will begin at noon."

The ice-carving will go from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and continue Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Winterlude returns to Ottawa and Gatineau this weekend for the first time in three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the festival got off to a cold start, with temperatures of -27 C forcing organizers to close the Snowflake Kingdom in Gatineau's Jacques-Cartier Park, postpone the start of the ice-carving competition on Sparks Street and cancel all outdoor events on Friday.

"We have had to modify our programming unfortunately, but there are still lots that are happening in the national capital region for Winterlude," Canadian Heritage spokesperson Melanie Brault said on Friday.

Speaking on Newstalk 580 CFRA's CFRA Live with Andrew Pinsent on Saturday morning, Brault said cancelling outdoor events on Friday was a difficult decision.

"We had to make some pretty tough decisions yesterday but I think, in the end, it's really about health and safety," she said.

With events resuming Saturday, Brault reminded visitors that there are ways to stay warm.

"We have a huge refuge (at Snowflake Kingdom), like a heated, huge space, so families can take breaks in there throughout the day whenever they come to visit us at Jacques Cartier Park," she said.

Besides the Snowflake Kingdom in Jacques-Cartier Park and the ice sculptures on Sparks Street, you are also invited to the free tours of the RCMP Musical Ride Stables on Saturday, the interactive light features in the ByWard Market, Snowphy Trophy in the Glebe and activities at the Canadian Museum of History and the National Arts Centre.

Brault says Canadian Heritage is hoping Mother Nature will co-operate for the opening weekend.

"By Sunday, the weather is going to be so much better. Come on down to Sparks Street, you can see live carving," Brault said. "There will be 13 duos that will be carving for 20 hours, and the theme this year is Creatures of the Sea."

The Rideau Canal Skateway remains closed, and the National Capital Commission has said it will not open for the opening weekend of the Winterlude.

Winterlude runs until Feb. 20.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Leah Larocque.