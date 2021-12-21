Winterlude set to return in 2022 with in-person events

Winterlude is set to return with in-person activities in 2022.

The annual winter festival in the national capital region was virtual in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Ministry of Canadian Heritage says events are planned for Feb. 4-21, 2022.

Snowflake Kingdom can be found in northern part of Jacques-Cartier Park in Gatineau for snow tubing and activities for the whole family. On Sparks Street in Ottawa, there will be interactive light structures and ice sculptures, as well as many activities along the Rideau Canal Skateway, such as the Winterlude Triathlon and the Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival, the heritage ministry says.

There will also be events at the National Arts Centre, the Canadian Museum of History and through Capital Pride.

Also back in 2022 is the national ice-carving championship, marking its second year as part of Winterlude.

Pairs of carvers from the 10 provinces will have 20 hours to take 15 blocks of ice and create their work of art. The carving will take place between Feb. 5 and 6, and then Canadians will be able to vote on the best ice sculptures from Feb. 11 to 20. The winner will be announced on Feb. 21.

Last year, a pair of local brothers took the top spots.

The announcement from the heritage ministry comes as capacity limits were cut in half by the Ontario government for many businesses and venues and as Quebec announces strict, new rules because of surging cases of COVID-19 across Canada.

Canadian Heritage says COVID-19 prevention measures will be implemented in accordance with public health guidelines. More details will be made available on Winterlude's website closer to the festival.