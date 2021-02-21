Despite the lingering pandemic Saskatoon’s annual winter festival pressed on over the February break.

This weekend the Nutrien Wintershines Hybrid Festival at River Landing featured a virtual soup cook-off ‘Soup for the Soul,’ pinning nine of Saskatoon’s best chefs head-to-head.

The festival crowned Sydney Hamelin from Taste Hospitality Group as the 2021 Saskatoon Soup Master. Darren Craddock from Village Bistro and Dana Chadorf from the Saskatoon Club were named first and second runner’s up.

In light of the deepening COVID-19 pandemic Soup for the Soul was held virtually, with the medleys ending up at nine organizations including The Lighthouse, Central Haven, Stensrud Lodge, Friendship Inn, Oliver Lodge, Porteous Lodge and Samaritan’s Place.

Nutrien Wintershines continues Sunday at Market Square in River Landing.