There’s a risk of freezing rain and flurries in Windsor-Essex for the mid-week forecast.

Environment Canada says it will be cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries and a risk of freezing drizzle Wednesday morning, then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning with a wind chill of -7 Celsius this morning.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 6.

“The seven-day forecast calling for a wintery mix through Wednesday afternoon, Thursday a similar story,” says CTV Windsor meteorologist Gary Archibald.

On Thursday, the forecast predicts cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers early in the morning, Becoming a mix of sun and cloud.

A high of 6C and low of 0C is expected. On Thursday night, it will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries.

The average high for this time of year is -0.9 C and the average low is -8C.