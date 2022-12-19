Wintry weather blasts B.C.'s South Coast, prompting snowfall warning

Another blast of wintry weather is forecast to hit the South Coast of British Columbia Monday.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for nearly the entire province, including Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

This latest storm comes as cities across the Lower Mainland struggle to recover from a weekend of icy conditions.

Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria, Malahat Highway, Fraser Valley, Sunshine Coast, Southern Gulf Islands, East, West and Inland Vancouver Island are all expected to see anywhere from 10 to 20 cm of snow.

“A low pressure system will land in the Washington State tonight. The associated front will brush through the very southern part of British Columbia giving another round of snow starting late this evening,” wrote Environment Canada in a weather warning early Monday morning.

It says due to outflow winds, heavier snow is expected for Victoria, Malahat Highway, Southern Gulf Islands, Lake Cowichan, Port Renfrew, and East Vancouver Island from Duncan to Fanny Bay.

The snow is forecast to taper off late Tuesday morning on Vancouver Island and Tuesday afternoon on the mainland side.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” wrote Environment Canada.

It says anywhere from five to 30 cm of snow fell over the weekend.

The Tri-Cities and North Shore were some of the hardest hit regions.

At times, Highway 1 through North Vancouver resembled a parking lot, with a jack-knifed semi and several spunout cars.

Subzero temperatures are expected to stick around for most of the week.

An Arctic outflow warning is in effect for the Fraser Valley, including Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Hope.

Strong outflow winds are bringing temperatures five to 10 degrees below seasonal normals.

“Wind chill values will approach near minus 20 over the majority of the Fraser Valley except near minus 25 over Fraser Valley east including Hope,” wrote Environment Canada.

Meteorologists predict there may be a slight reprieve of low wind chill values as a Pacific system approaches on Tuesday, bringing more snow.

However, cold temperatures will return Tuesday night before rebounding on Friday.

“Ensure that shelter is provided for pets and outdoor animals. Be prepared for unusually cold temperatures and strong winds,” warned Environment Canada.