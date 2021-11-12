Wintry weather in Manitoba forces school closures around the province
Southern Manitoba has been hit with heavy snow and strong winds, leading to a number of school closures around the province on Friday.
The following is a list of school and bus cancellations in Manitoba for Nov. 12, 2021:
- The Division scolaire franco-manitobaine (DSFM) has closed the following schools: École Saint-Lazare, École Noël-Ritchot, École Lagimodière, École Gabrielle-Roy, École Réal-Bérard, Jours de Plaine, La Source, École régionale Notre-Dame, Gilbert-Rosset, Aurèle Lemoine, École Saint-Georges, École Saint-Joachim, École Saint-Jean-Baptiste, École Sainte-Agathe and École Pointe des Chênes;
- The Sunrise School Division is closed. Buses are not running and staff do not have to report;
- The Lord Selkirk School Division has cancelled classes at all of its schools. No buses are running and staff are not expected to report;
- The Prairie Rose School Division has closed all its facilities. Staff should work from home;
- All schools in the Garden Valley School Division are closed;
- The Interlake School Division has a professional development day with no buses or students. Staff are expected to work from home.
- The Evergreen School Division is closed. Staff are not expected to report. All conference and professional development events are postponed;
- The Red River Valley School Division has closed all of its schools. Staff should work from home;
- All three schools on Sagkeeng First Nation are closed. Staff should work from home.
- Bus routes in the Louis Riel School Division have been affected by weather. Buses are cancelled east of Plessis Road and south of the Perimeter Highway;
- The Seine River School Division has closed school and the board office. Employees are not expected to report to work;
- All schools in the Rolling River School Division are closed.