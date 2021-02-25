A Wisconsin firefighter is in critical condition after a loaded firearm inside a burning building discharged and struck him, according to the fire department. 3 men who drowned in Sooke River were 'puddle-jumping' in their truck: coroner Eric Blackmore, Cory Mills and A.J. Jensen, all 20 years old, died in the early morning hours of Feb. 1, 2020, when their blue Dodge Dakota pickup truck was pulled into the raging river in Sooke Potholes Provincial Park. OPP says Ottawa Valley man facing charges in connection to debris left on Hwy. 17 this winter The Upper Ottawa Valley OPP and Renfrew County OPP have been investigation a number of recent incidents involving debris being placed on Hwy. 17 between Pembroke and Renfrew. Minimum wage, pipelines, nicer election ads up for debate at Manitoba NDP convention Manitoba New Democrats will meet this weekend and may debate everything from hiking the minimum wage to stopping pipelines to running nicer election ads.