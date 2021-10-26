Witches dance at spooky Dorchester, Ont. fundraiser

It is an annual pyjama party with some Halloween entertainment and it is for a good cause.

The witches dance in Dorchester is part of Penny Wearne’s birthday celebration. Every year on her birthday, Wearne hosts a pyjama party.

This party does not include a sleepover, but a call to the community to donate new children’s pyjamas.

Hundreds of pyjamas have been collected over the years and donated to the local food bank.

With a birthday celebration close to Halloween, a coven of volunteers will be performing a witchy dance in the parking lot of the Dorchester Community Centre on Friday, October 29 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on the hour.

The community is encouraged to drive by, donate a new pair of children’s pyjamas and receive a treat in exchange.