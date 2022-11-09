With a rise in illnesses, some parents want to see masks back in the classroom

Growing concerns over a spike in COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses in children have led to discussions about the possibility of bringing mask mandates back.

Questions about a potential return to mandatory masking come as Ontario’s top doctor was asked to “urgently explore” re-issuing a mask mandate in schools.

“We’re seeing COVID transmission, we’re seeing influenza transmission, we’re also seeing RSV as well, and so masking can play an important layer in your protection against these illnesses," says Middlesex-London Health Unit Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Alex Summers.

Despite a recent rise in respiratory illnesses, Summers says the health unit will continue to follow the province’s lead when it comes to masking guidelines.

For the time being, Summers recommends simple preventative measures that can help prevent people from spreading or contracting viruses, including proper hand washing and staying home when sick.

On Wednesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he is encouraging people to wear a mask but would not commit to any future changes.

“I always said from day one I’ll always listen to Dr. Moore's advice and the advice he’s giving everyone, you know, wear a mask when you can, when you’re within risk, and get your flu shot," said Ford.

While some local parents in London, Ont., say they’d welcome the return of masking in schools.

“I think we absolutely need to have masks back in the school," one parent explains. "I've just had my kids miss multiple days of school cause they had COVID two weeks ago. It was passing right through their schools, so many kids had to stay home."

With many respiratory illnesses spreading this season, locals also share concerns about the impact it is having on our healthcare system.

“With the amount of damage COVID is doing to people's immune systems and that reinfections are really bad for you, I think that we should continue to seriously look at what measures can keep people safe," says another parent who told CTV News London his children haven't stopped masking.

Local school boards would not comment on the subject on Wednesday. However, a spokesperson for the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) says the school plans to follow public health guidelines, should masking be re-introduced in the classroom.

Craig Smith, president of the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO) for Thames Valley says it’s already suggested the board possibly bring back masks temporarily to keep students and teachers in the classroom by reducing further absences.

“It wouldn’t necessarily be met with cheers of joy," he says. "At the same time if it’s a safe and effective tool that will help keep everyone healthy and at school working and studying then I think it’s something we need to take a look at.”

The province is not yet committing to re-introducing mask mandates, but officials are recommending those at risk wear masks in crowded indoor environments.