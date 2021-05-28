With demand for its services growing, Sault Alzheimer society moving to more spacious building

The Alzheimer Society of Sault Ste. Marie & Algoma is on the move. The agency is moving its offices from Trunk Road in the city’s east side and into a much larger -- and centrally located -- facility on Great Northern Road near Cambrian Mall.

Increased demand for services and a lack of space to meet that demand prompted the society to seek a larger property. Nancy Konzuk, an Alzheimer caregiver, has a personal connection with the society’s work.

“My husband and I joined the Alzheimer Society’s group of programming several years ago,” said Konzuk. “We worked our way through the ranks and now he’s in long-term care.”

Konzuk said the society’s exercise programs in particular will benefit from the larger space. She points to the Minds in Motion program as an example, saying the tight space of the society’s property on Trunk Road made the exercises difficult. Having more space will allow more people to participate, as well.

Judi Gough, chair of the local Alzheimer Society board, said the adult day program, currently running out of the F.J. Davey long-term care home, will move to the Alzheimer Society’s new home on Great Northern Road.

“That will take up about a third of the building,” said Gough. “We’re hoping to expand on our Minds In Motion program and be able to offer that to more people -- we’ve got a waitlist for that.”

Executive director Terry Caporossi said construction of the new facility is well underway, and the society expects to be moved in by mid-summer.

“Our expectation is that we will look at moving into the building around the first week in August and it will take us a few days to get from our current location in our new location,” he said.

Caporossi adds the Alzheimer Society’s lease at the current property is up and he hopes the old space will go to another community healthcare organization once the society is finished with the move.