With Game 1 loss behind them, Oilers focus on next challenge: 'Tonight is a big game'

The Edmonton Oilers have put Monday's loss behind them and are looking forward to bouncing back Wednesday night.

Ahead of Game 2 against the Los Angeles Kings, the team answered more questions about the penalties that "derailed" them in Game 1 but preferred to focus on the positives and look ahead.

"We did a lot of really good things," head coach Jay Woodcroft told reporters at Rogers Place. "Our focus and attention right now is on what's going to happen tonight."

"Stuff like that happens," forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added. "You can't dwell on it, you can't get too down, and we get another chance tonight."

The Oilers were up 3-1 in the third period and lost 4-3 in overtime. Captain Connor McDavid had an uncharacteristic zero points, but his coach is not worried.

"I was quite happy with the way Connor played that game. Their line had numerous chances. It didn't go in for them. I like the way a lot of things happened in that game. He's the best player in the world; he can figure a lot of things out."

"We need to find a way to bounce back," Nugent-Hopkins said. "Obviously tonight is a big game. You're going into two road games coming up here, so we know it's a big game."

Mattias Janmark did not skate on Wednesday after he blocked a puck on Monday and TSN 1260's Jason Gregor reported he's "likely done for the series."

Source tells me Janmark likely done for the series at least. https://t.co/i6MUZTTdNr

Woodcroft said Janmark was held off the ice "for maintenance reasons."

The Oilers host the Kings just after 8 p.m. MT.