With gas prices soaring where are the lowest prices in London?
Gas prices have been steadily across the country increasing in recent weeks and London is no different.
On Thursday prices above $1.40 were reported at some gas stations in the Forest City.
Heading into the Thanksgiving long weekend some analysts predicted record setting prices by Friday afternoon.
Part of the reason for the increase in prices is a higher demand for oil and gas mixed with reported supply chain issues.
The price of oil is at a seven year high and there are concerns the cost of home heating fuels will also be impacted this winter.
With no relief in sight motorists may want to “shop around” for the best gas price.
As of 7 a.m. GasBuddy.com is reporting that the 10 lowest prices in London, Ont. are between $1.30 and $1.35.
Some prices on the site are lower however they have not been updated for several hours.
For a list of gas prices in the area click this link.
