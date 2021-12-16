With 'heavy hearts,' Sask. Métis fiddle festival ends
The John Arcand Fiddle Fest board of directors has made the "incredibly difficult decision" of shutting down the event.
"With heavy hearts, we announce that we have come to the end of the John Arcand Fiddle Fest. There will be no festival in summer 2022 and we intend to complete the process of winding down the organization by fall-winter 2022," the board said in a statement.
The festival featured traditional Métis music, dance, art and storytelling.
The board commended John and Vicki Arcand for the dedication and contribution they and the festival made to Métis and old-time fiddle music.
"They have built a lasting legacy in supporting young fiddle players which should be commended."
John Arcand, who learned to play by ear, is known as a master fiddle player. He has taught northern Saskatchewan communities, made and sold fiddles, written more than 400 compositions and is an Order of Canada member.
The board intends to establish a scholarship fund with remaining festival assets to continue Arcand's legacy in supporting young fiddle players.
