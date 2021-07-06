With hundreds of wildfires burning in B.C., officials to give a live update

Provincial officials including the premier are expected to give an update on the wildfire situation in British Columbia Tuesday.

Premier John Horgan will be joined by the ministers of public safety and forestry for an afternoon news conference.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the news conference LIVE @ 3 p.m.

The update comes as hundreds of fires burn across B.C. The latest data through the BC Wildfire Service suggested there were 214 active fires as of 10 a.m.

Of those, 150 fires (or 70 per cent) are believed to have been sparked by lightning. Another 15 (7 per cent) are thought to be human-caused, and the suspected cause of the remaining fires is listed as unknown.

Nearly one-third of the fires are considered out of control.

A few weeks into B.C.'s wildfire season provincial officials have already counted 723 fires total. About half of the fires noted this year are believed to have been sparked by people in some way.