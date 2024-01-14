With increased usage Sault food bank says it will be out of food next month

There has been a rise in activity at food banks throughout northern Ontario – and across the country – this past year.

St. Vincent Place in Sault Ste. Marie was no exception – the food bank recently shared its 2023 statistics – with nearly every population needing extra help over the past 12 months.

St. Vincent saw a 28 per cent increase in the number of households that visited its food bank in 2023 over the previous year.

Officials with the organization said overall that amounts to more than 6,000 individuals who received food hampers last year – that number has also increased, up 31 per cent from 2022.

The food bank also saw a major change in the demographics that visited in 2023, with a 41-percent increase in children year-over-year and more post-secondary students than ever.

"One of the biggest jumps we had was students coming to us for help,” said Sara McCleary, St. Vincent Place’s Lunches for Learning coordinator.

“That caused a lot of the increase that we saw. There's also a lot more families with kids, whereas before we'd have mostly singles coming to us.”

McCleary said in 2023 the organization saw a lot more families with children than in previous years.

Officials told CTV News that the new year is usually slow for donations at the food bank and they expect their shelves to be near empty by the end of February.