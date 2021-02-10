The Year of the Ox begins on Friday, and health officials are urging British Columbians to celebrate safely.

For many families, Lunar New Year normally means hosting a large group dinner or joining the massive crowd of spectators for the annual parade in Vancouver's Chinatown neighbourhood.

Both of those will be off-limits this year, however, with a province-wide ban on gatherings and events of any size still in effect.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, B.C. Premier John Horgan said this year "will be different than any other Lunar New Year we've ever experienced in the Lower Mainland."

"People will be celebrating the Year of the Ox, but they’ll be doing it in different ways," he said.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has posted advice for staying safe this Lunar New Year, including a reminder to try and avoid crowds while shopping.

And dinners, whether at home or at a restaurant, should only be enjoyed among people who live under the same roof.

"If you go out for dinner, eat only with members of your household," reads the BCCDC website.

Giving gifts is one Lunar New Year tradition that can continue this year, though British Columbians have been asked to stick to "physically distanced doorstep gift exchanges."

And while there won't be a parade down Pender Street, the Chinese Cultural Centre of Greater Vancouver said it intends to share a "virtual parade" video. Staff at the centre said they could not provide further details on Tuesday.

Health officials have also offered tips for staying safe on Family Day, which is coming up on Feb. 15. On top of sticking with one's own household, the BCCDC has asked British Columbians to stay local.