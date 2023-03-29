With no end to federal deficits in sight, budget spells dismay for some economists
Even as the Liberals keep a tight focus on new clean-tech and health-care spending, the federal budget released Tuesday still projects deficits for the next five years.
'Leave this with me': Alberta premier heard on call with COVID-19 protesterAlberta Premier Danielle Smith, in a leaked cellphone call, commiserated with a COVID-19 protester about his trial while divulging to him there was an internal dispute over how Crown prosecutors were handling COVID-19 cases.
Woman in custody, charges pending following Lions Park LRT station stabbingCalgary police say they've arrested a woman in connection with a stabbing at the Lions Park LRT station that stemmed from an altercation between several individuals.
Regina's Dewdney Avenue strip to undergo 2 year renovation projectThe Dewdney Avenue strip between Broad Street and Albert Street is about to undergo a major two year renovation project.
City council waiting for next steps in Experience Regina rebrandThe City of Regina is waiting for an update regarding the next steps for the Experience Regina rebrand.
Alberta COVID-19 hospitalizations down, as ICU admissions see two-week inclineAlberta now has 465 people in hospital with COVID-19, 25 of whom are receiving care in ICUs.
Local realtor’s charity program continues to raise substantial funds for the communityThe Manor Realty “Keys of Hope" fundraising program is celebrating another successful year. The campaign has raised over $100,000 for local charities since it began in 2018.
Busby Centre braces for higher demand with Salvation Army's meal program endingThe Salvation Army's Barrie Bayside Mission is ending its community meal program as of April 1.
Saskatoon murder trial on hold as police investigate new revelationsA Saskatoon murder trial is being adjourned to allow police to follow-up on "significant information" that just came to the Crown prosecutor's attention Wednesday.
No timeline for new late-stage prostate cancer treatment in ManitobaDoctors say there are hurdles ahead for eligible patients to access a new prostate cancer treatment, as its approval is just step one.