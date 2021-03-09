Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting one new case of COVID-19 today.

Health officials say the case involves a male under the age of 20 who is a close contact of a previously reported infection.

There are now 80 active known cases of COVID-19 in the province, down from 203 last Tuesday.

The province is still recovering from an outbreak that swept through the St. John's metro area last month, and lockdown measures remain throughout the Avalon Peninsula, which includes the capital.

At the outbreak's peak, there were 434 active reported cases in the province, with 100 of those reported on a single day: Feb. 11.

Officials say the outbreak was caused by the more contagious B.1.1.7 variant, which was first detected in the United Kingdom.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2021.