With onset of extreme cold, City of Regina opening warming space 'as soon as possible'

The City of Regina says it is bringing back a warming bus for residents to use “as soon as possible” before the eventual opening of a permanent warming shelter for those in need.

The bus will be located in front of Carmichael Outreach on 12th Avenue and will be available to use later this week, the city said in a news release.

Regina City Council recently approved $100,000 in funding for the city’s cold weather strategy, with a $200,000 grant from the Ministry of Social Services.

“The City is working with Carmichael Outreach to invest those funds as a one-time grant to ensure a warming space is available this winter,” the release said.

According to the city, the funding will also allow Carmichael Outreach to stay open during overnight hours until the end of winter.

The permanent warming space is expected to be operational by mid-January and will be able to hold between 50 and 80 people, the city said.

Temperatures in Regina are expected to dip into the minus 20’s during the day later this week, with overnight lows dropping below minus 30, wind-chill is also expected to be a factor.

Information on warming spaces and services across Regina are available on the city’s website.