With Pirie victory, Timmins council has an open seat

Now that Timmins’ outgoing Mayor George Pirie is MPP-elect for Timmins, there's a vacancy on city council.

Pirie won the seat June 2, beating New Democrat Gilles Bisson, who held the seat for more than three decades.

Deputy Mayor Kristin Murray has taken over mayoral responsibilities and council now has 60 days to decide how the vacancy will be addressed.

"Council’s responsibility is to confirm the position of interim mayor and assign a new member to council, either by appointment or by-election, within 60 days," said a news release from the municipality.

"A byelection can only be called outside of 90 days before voting day of the next regular municipal election, scheduled for Oct. 24."

Council has until July 26 to decide how to proceed.

For more information on Timmins’ 2022 municipal election, click here.