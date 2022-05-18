With record gas prices in B.C., is it worth going to the U.S. to fill your tank?

Like B.C., Washington state is seeing record-high gas prices. But it's significantly cheaper to fuel up in Blaine than just across the border in Surrey.

A gallon of regular gas is $5.35 on credit card at the H Street Shell station near the Pacific Highway crossing in Blaine. That equates to $1.82 a litre Canadian, which is 50 cents cheaper than most stations in Metro Vancouver.

The savings are even better if British Columbians have American dollars in their wallet. Gas is 10 cents a gallon cheaper in Blaine if drivers pay with cash.

Rod Allegretto had done the math for his large truck. "I think it costs over 200 bucks a tank back home now, so I’m saving," he said as he pumped gas at the H Street Shell.

"I didn’t realize at first that the gas was so cheap. You are saving 50 cents a litre," said fellow south Surrey resident Dave Bockus. Both men have Nexus cards, making border crossing quick and easy.

People without Nexus would likely wait longer, and Metro Vancouverites who live further from the border would burn more gas to get to Blaine. British Columbians also need to be fully vaccinated to drive back into Canada, and they have to register their trip on the ArriveCan app.

While the savings aren’t worth it for everyone, the owner of the H Street Shell is seeing a big uptick in business from across the line.

"I think we are a lot better price-wise than Canada right now, so we definitely see more of a drive of Canadian customers being here," said David McEvoy, who was sporting a pin with a large maple leaf that said 'Welcome Back Canada.'

His business suffered during the pandemic when British Columbians couldn’t cross the border for gas and groceries. We see a lot more now, thank goodness. It’s just fantastic."

While is relatively easy for him to fill up in Washington state, Bockus wants the province to step in to make gas prices lower in B.C. "It seems like taxes would be the one way they could regulate it easier. If the government is saying it’s too high, they control the taxes."

Allegretto agrees, saying, "Yeah it’s pretty much the taxes that’s hurting us back home for sure."

As long as they can save big by driving south, both men will continue making the trek to Blaine. And McEvoy is happy to have them.

His message for British Columbians fed up with gas prices back home?

"Come over here, we’ll help you out. We’ll save you some good money."