With rental scams on the rise, here's how to avoid them

North Bay Police Service says it has received multiple reports about scammers posting fake apartment rental ads online. Here are some ways you can protect yourself.

Police are cautioning people to be careful when looking for a place to live after several victims have been scammed out of first and last month's rental payments by responding to ads on online marketplace websites.

"When a victim shows interest in the apartment, the scammers ask them to fill out an application and, after claiming their application has been accepted, request first and last month’s rent. After the victim has paid the amount, the scammers cut off contact," North Bay police said in a news release Monday.

"The apartment listings use images and details about real residences in North Bay that are not for rent. This is done without the permission or knowledge of the current residents."

Some of the victims didn't find out they were scammed until showing up at the addresses on their scheduled move-in dates.

The Competition Bureau of Canada said these are some warning signs to look out for:

The monthly rent is lower than other similar places

You're asked to leave a deposit without any formal rental agreement or lease in place

You're asked to send money to someone outside the country

When you ask about the apartment, you get an email that sends you to a website asking for personal or financial information

Ads show pictures of the outside of the property only, or pictures that don't match the actual property or address

Here are some ways the bureau said you can protect yourself against rental scams:

Go to the address and make sure the listing is truthful and accurate. If you are unable to go in person, use the internet to see actual images of the rental.

Research the address to ensure it is not a duplicate post. You may even conduct a reverse image search to see if the photos were used elsewhere.

Schedule a showing and confirm that the landlord will be present

If you plan on renting in a new development, contact the builder to confirm ownership

Request a lease or contract and review it thoroughly

"If you or someone you know has been the victim of this or any other scam, contact the North Bay Police Service at 705-497-5555. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.